Honduras reportedly considering switch in Taiwan recognition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There are mixed messages emanating from Honduras’ incoming administration as to the future of the country’s ties with Taiwan.

Two members of the interim government of the Central American ally indicated the new administration under President-elect Xiomara Castro will maintain relations with Taiwan, according to a CNA report. However, Rodolfo Pastor, also a part of the interim government, said Honduras may recognize China in the future.

Pastor said Honduras considers China to be a superpower. He added his country is looking into establishing ties with the communist state, per sources cited by Reuters.

As head of the left-wing Libre (Free) Party, Castro will become the first female president of the country when she takes office. Her husband ruled Honduras between 2006 until 2009 before being ousted by a coup.

The mixed messages come after Nicaragua switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China on Friday (Dec. 10). The move triggered a wave of speculation over which Latin American ally could be next.

Taiwan has lost eight allies since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) came to power in 2016, including the Dominican Republic, Panama, Burkina Faso, Kiribati, Sao Tome and Principe, El Salvador, Solomon Islands, and finally Nicaragua. Taiwan now has just 14 allies.