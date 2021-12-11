Alexa
Boyd scores 20 to lead Tennessee St. past IUPUI 70-44

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 11:43
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dedric Boyd had 20 points as Tennessee State routed IUPUI 70-44 on Friday night.

Boyd shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from deep.

Christian Brown had 11 points for the Tigers (2-6), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Kassim Nicholson added 10 points. Kenny Cooper had six assists.

Kj Pruitt had 10 points for the Jaguars (1-8).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-11 13:55 GMT+08:00

