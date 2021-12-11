Godiva ice creams with toxic levels of pesticide pulled from shelves

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday (Dec. 10) ordered that sales of six kinds of Godiva ice cream be suspended after testing revealed they carried excessive amounts of the pesticide ethylene oxide (ETO).

Taiwan’s authorities were informed by the EU’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) and immediately took appropriate action, according to a UDN report. Godiva's stores and Costco have reportedly ceased selling the products.

The six flavors that have been recalled are: Chocolate cheese, milk chocolate frozen confection with dark chocolate, Belgian dark chocolate, vanilla-flavored cocoa infused ice cream, caramel coffee frozen confection with dark chocolate chips, and strawberry with dark chocolate chips.

Ethylene oxide is a poisonous chemical that is often used in industrial settings, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of the Clinical Poison Center at Taiwan’s Chang Gung Hospital. The substance is classified as a carcinogen.

It remains a mystery how the substance ended up in Godiva’s ice cream, Yen said. However, ethylene oxide is sometimes used in refrigeration containers, he added.