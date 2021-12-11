Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Godiva ice creams with toxic levels of pesticide pulled from shelves

Origin of cancer-causing chemical unknown, says director of Clinical Poison Center

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/11 11:06
Godiva ice cream. (Facebook, Godiva photo)

Godiva ice cream. (Facebook, Godiva photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday (Dec. 10) ordered that sales of six kinds of Godiva ice cream be suspended after testing revealed they carried excessive amounts of the pesticide ethylene oxide (ETO).

Taiwan’s authorities were informed by the EU’s Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) and immediately took appropriate action, according to a UDN report. Godiva's stores and Costco have reportedly ceased selling the products.

The six flavors that have been recalled are: Chocolate cheese, milk chocolate frozen confection with dark chocolate, Belgian dark chocolate, vanilla-flavored cocoa infused ice cream, caramel coffee frozen confection with dark chocolate chips, and strawberry with dark chocolate chips.

Ethylene oxide is a poisonous chemical that is often used in industrial settings, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of the Clinical Poison Center at Taiwan’s Chang Gung Hospital. The substance is classified as a carcinogen.

It remains a mystery how the substance ended up in Godiva’s ice cream, Yen said. However, ethylene oxide is sometimes used in refrigeration containers, he added.
ice cream
food safety
Godiva
Ethylene Oxide
pesticide

RELATED ARTICLES

Asus kitchen device detects if produce properly cleaned
Asus kitchen device detects if produce properly cleaned
2021/12/01 13:52
Premier pledges Taiwan will not import irradiated food
Premier pledges Taiwan will not import irradiated food
2021/10/12 17:06
Taiwanese entrepreneurial trio brings ice cream puppies to hometown
Taiwanese entrepreneurial trio brings ice cream puppies to hometown
2021/09/27 20:54
Shredded chicken laced with pork tests positive for ASF virus in southern Taiwan
Shredded chicken laced with pork tests positive for ASF virus in southern Taiwan
2021/08/30 09:28
Taiwan's DPP assures public US pork imports safe for consumption
Taiwan's DPP assures public US pork imports safe for consumption
2021/08/29 10:14