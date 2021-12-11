Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jill Biden shares with kids about the meaning of Christmas

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 06:07
Jill Biden shares with kids about the meaning of Christmas

WASHINGTON (AP) — First Lady Jill Biden read excerpts from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on Friday as part of a charity event that provides toys to needy children for the holidays.

Biden was at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, and sat with about 30 children of servicemembers during her remarks at the Marine Toys for Tots event. She and the children sorted donated toys into bins together.

Toys for Tots last year donated 20.1 million toys to 7.4 million children, according to the charity's directory.

“Military children serve too, and the president and I thank you for your service to the country, and that goes to all military kids,” she said.

“Merry Christmas! Now how many of you know this book? Wow, everybody knows this book.” She said, holding up the Grinch.

She read an excerpt from the Dr. Seuss holiday book, once the Grinch realizes that Christmas is going to come even after he stole all the town's presents: "Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store, maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.”

She replied when a child said Christmas is about loving each other: “I agree, isn’t that a beautiful sentiment about Christmas.”

“Kindness, sharing, generosity, and service. These are the gifts that you’re all giving together.”

She thanked the Marine Corp Reserve and Toys for Tots “for bringing us all together.”

Updated : 2021-12-11 07:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage