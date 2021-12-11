NBA fines Wizards' Kuzma $15K; Grizzlies' Brooks docked $25K

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks shouts reacts after being ejected for his second technical foul, during the second half of the team's NBA bask... Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks shouts reacts after being ejected for his second technical foul, during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket in the closing seconds during overtime to defeat the Detroit Pistons ... Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket in the closing seconds during overtime to defeat the Detroit Pistons in an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) waves off the crowd after hitting a 3-point basket in the closing seconds during overtime to defeat the Det... Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) waves off the crowd after hitting a 3-point basket in the closing seconds during overtime to defeat the Detroit Pistons in an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The NBA has fined Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan and Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $25,000 for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.

The announcements were made Friday by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations.

Kuzma’s incident took place in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 119-116 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Kuzma hit a 3 with 0.6 seconds left in overtime to lift the Wizards to the victory and hand the Pistons their 10th straight loss.

Brooks was assessed his second technical foul with 27.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 104-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at FedExForum. He had to be restrained by coaches and then directed to the locker room.

Brooks was unhappy with what he called “inconsistent” officiating during the game. He said in a news conference the officials were calling “ticky tack” fouls in the first half, then calling nothing in the second half.

