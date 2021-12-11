Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NBA fines Wizards' Kuzma $15K; Grizzlies' Brooks docked $25K

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/11 05:43
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) waves off the crowd after hitting a 3-point basket in the closing seconds during overtime to defeat the Det...
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket in the closing seconds during overtime to defeat the Detroit Pistons ...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks shouts reacts after being ejected for his second technical foul, during the second half of the team's NBA bask...

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) waves off the crowd after hitting a 3-point basket in the closing seconds during overtime to defeat the Det...

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket in the closing seconds during overtime to defeat the Detroit Pistons ...

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks shouts reacts after being ejected for his second technical foul, during the second half of the team's NBA bask...

The NBA has fined Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan and Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $25,000 for aggressively confronting a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.

The announcements were made Friday by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations.

Kuzma’s incident took place in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 119-116 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Kuzma hit a 3 with 0.6 seconds left in overtime to lift the Wizards to the victory and hand the Pistons their 10th straight loss.

Brooks was assessed his second technical foul with 27.5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies’ 104-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at FedExForum. He had to be restrained by coaches and then directed to the locker room.

Brooks was unhappy with what he called “inconsistent” officiating during the game. He said in a news conference the officials were calling “ticky tack” fouls in the first half, then calling nothing in the second half.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-11 07:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage
Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage