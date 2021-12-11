Alexa
Burrow is fine, but Bengals may be without Mixon, Higgins

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 05:23
Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins (85) celebrates a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, ...

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Joe Burrow and his sore pinky finger are fine, but the Cincinnati Bengals could be without other key players, including running back Joe Mixon.

Mixon is listed as questionable due to an unspecified illness for Sunday's home game against the San Francisco 49ers. Receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (foot) also are questionable.

The Bengals are 7-5 and the 49ers are 6-6.

The Bengals had previously announced that their best linebacker, Logan Wilson, will miss at least a couple of weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in last Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

The good news for Cincinnati is that Friday's injury report didn't include starting center Trey Hopkins and starting right tackle Riley Reiff. Both missed last week's game with ankle injuries.

Burrow dislocated the little finger on his right hand on the first possession last Sunday. He stayed in the game, but his finger was sore and swollen. He was held out of practice on Wednesday but was back with full participation on Thursday.

The injury report also lists backup running back Chris Evans (ankle) as out, and linebacker Markus Bailey (neck) and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (illness) as doubtful.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-12-11 06:40 GMT+08:00

