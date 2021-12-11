Alexa
Oracle, Costco rise; Everbridge, Chewy fall

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 05:19
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Everbridge Inc., down $52.37 to $63.

The company said David Meredith was resigning as CEO and will be replaced on an interim basis by its chief financial officer and chief revenue officer.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $34.49 to $558.82.

The wholesale club retailer reported earnings that blew past analysts' forecasts.

Oracle Corp., up $13.86 to $102.63.

The maker of business software reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that easily surpassed Wall Street’s estimates.

Broadcom Inc., up $48.26 to $631.68.

The chip maker reported a strong quarter and issued a sales forecast for its current quarter that was much stronger than Wall Street expected.

Chewy Inc., down $4.54 to $51.76.

The online pet food retailer posted a wider loss in its latest quarter than investors expected.

National Beverage Corp., down 26 cents to $48.26.

The maker of La Croix sparkling water and other beverages reported earnings and revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Sprinklr Inc., up $1.52 to $15.03.

The enterprise cloud software company issued a strong forecast for its current quarter and raised its full-year outlook.

Bottomline Technologies Inc., up $8.35 to $53.05.

The company, which manages electronic payments and transactions for businesses, is reportedly considering a sale.

Updated : 2021-12-11 06:39 GMT+08:00

