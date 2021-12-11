Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/11 05:22
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

A late wave of buying sent stocks to solid gains on Wall Street Friday, lifting the S&P 500 to another record high. The benchmark index rose 1% and closed out its best week since February.

Technology stocks powered much of the gain. Business software maker Oracle surged 15.6% after reporting strong results in its latest quarter.

The gains came after the government reported another big rise in inflation last month, but markets were relieved to see that the report was in line with expectations.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.57 points, or 1%, to 4,712.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.30 points, or 0.6%, to 35,970.99.

The Nasdaq rose 113.23 points, or 0.7%, to 15,630.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 8.40 points, or 0.4%, to 2,211.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 173.59 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is up 1,390.91 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is up 545.13 points, or 3.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 52.50 points, or 2.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 955.95 points, or 25.5%.

The Dow is up 5,364.51 points, or 17.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,742.32 points, or 21.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 236.95 points, or 12%.

Updated : 2021-12-11 06:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated