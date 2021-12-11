Alexa
Russia unveils Beijing Olympics kit with national colors

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 04:19
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's uniform for the Beijing Winter Olympics was unveiled on Friday without Russia's name, flag or coat of arms on it — as the uniform was at the Tokyo Games.

Some clothing, however, will feature Russia's national colors.

Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov said at the presentation “our athletes will be the most beautiful and stylish at the upcoming games.”

A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in December 2020 barred Russia from using its name and symbols at events as punishment for failing to turn over accurate data from the Moscow drug-testing laboratory.

The team in Beijing, just like at Tokyo, will be known as ROC for Russian Olympic Committee.

Russian athletes are allowed to participate in the Olympics under a neutral flag, and as long as they have not been implicated in the doping scandal.

The CAS ruling is in place until Dec. 16, 2022.

___

