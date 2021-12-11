Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Full share on World Series champion Braves worth $397,391

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 03:24
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall hits a grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros ...

FILE - Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall hits a grand slam home run during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros ...

NEW YORK (AP) — A full postseason share on the World Series champion Atlanta Braves totaled $397,391 from a record player pool of $90.47 million.

The Braves split $32.57 million into 66 full shares, 14.25 partial shares and 38 cash awards, the commissioner’s office said Friday. The amount of the winners' share was the third-highest behind $438,902 for Houston in 2017 and $416,838 for Boston in 2018.

A full share for the AL champion Astros came to $258,373. Houston divided $21.71 million into 67 full shares, 16.59 partial shares and three cash awards.

The players’ pool broke the previous mark of $88 million in 2018.

Full shares this year were worth $137,644 for Boston, $112,701 for the Dodgers, $43,729 for the Chicago White Sox, $38,336 for San Francisco, $33,973 for Tampa Bay, $27,561 for Milwaukee, $17,048 for St. Louis and $15,928 for the New York Yankees.

The pool includes 50% of the gate receipts from the two wild card games and 60% each from the first three games of each Division Series and the first four games of each League Championship Series and the World Series.

Major League Baseball never announced 2020 postseason shares following a postseason in which most games were played without fans because of the pandemic and limited crowds were allowed for NL Championship Series and World Series games in Arlington, Texas.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-11 05:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated