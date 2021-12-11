Alexa
Bills DT Lotulelei ruled out from playing against Buccaneers

By Associated Press
2021/12/11 03:29
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will be minus their top run-stuffing defensive tackle, Star Lotulelei, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Lotulelei was ruled out on Friday because of a toe injury. He will miss his fourth game in five weeks, after missing three straight outings on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bills' run defense has struggled even with Lotulelei in the lineup and allowed 222 yards rushing in a 14-10 loss to New England on Monday night.

“I know he’s frustrated. Sometimes you have those seasons where things come up more than other seasons,” coach Sean McDermott said.

Backup tight end Tommy Sweeney was also ruled out with a hip injury.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders was excused from practice for personal reasons on Friday. Without providing any details, McDermott wouldn’t say whether Sanders would be available to play Sunday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

