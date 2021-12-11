Alexa
Rookie Mills will start at QB for Texans for rest of season

By KRISTIE RIEKEN , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/12/11 00:52
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) throws against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021...

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) during an NFL football game, Sunday,...

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Davis Mills and coach David Culley said Mills will start for the rest of the season, beginning Sunday against Seattle.

Culley benched Taylor for Mills in the third quarter of last week’s defeat with the Texans (2-10) trailing 21-0 in what ended up a 31-0 loss to the Colts. Culley evaluated the position this week before announcing his decision Friday.

“He gives us the best chance to win," Culley said of Mills.

Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, threw eight interceptions with seven touchdowns in 6½ games filling in when Taylor was injured. Taylor has five interceptions with just two TD passes in the four games since returning from a strained hamstring.

Taylor opened the season as Houston’s starter with Deshaun Watson sitting out amid a trade request and 22 lawsuits alleging sexual harassment or assault. Taylor led the Texans to a win in the opener against Jacksonville before injuring his hamstring on a touchdown run in the second quarter of a loss to Cleveland Sept. 19, and Mills took over after halftime.

Updated : 2021-12-11 03:13 GMT+08:00

