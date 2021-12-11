Russia presses West for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers strengthen their front line position in the town of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Dec. 9, 2019. When Russi... FILE - Ukrainian soldiers strengthen their front line position in the town of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Dec. 9, 2019. When Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and threw its support behind separatists in the country's east, Kyiv's underfunded and disorganized armed forces struggled to respond. Now, amid fears that a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's border could signal a possible attack, military experts say there would be stronger resistance but that Ukraine would be well short of what it needs to counter Russia's overwhelming land, sea and air superiority. (AP Photo/Vitali Komar, File)

FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks under a camouflage net in a trench as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, De... FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks under a camouflage net in a trench as he visits the war-hit Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, Dec. 6, 2021. Zelenskyy praised Ukraine’s soldiers on a visit to an area near the conflict zone to mark a military holiday. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)

A Russian army soldier takes part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Russian tr... A Russian army soldier takes part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range in the Rostov region in southern Russia, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Russian troop concentration near Ukraine has raised Ukrainian and Western concerns of a possible invasion that Moscow has dismissed. (AP Photo)

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin sits during his talk with U.S. President Joe Biden via video conference in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in th... FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin sits during his talk with U.S. President Joe Biden via video conference in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Dec. 7, 2021. Biden warned Putin that Moscow would face "economic consequences like you've never seen" if it invades Ukraine, although he noted that Washington would not deploy its military forces there. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat warned the United States and its NATO allies Friday that their own security would suffer if they “torpedo” providing Russia with certain military guarantees.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the West to provide guarantees that would preclude NATO from expanding to Ukraine or deploying troops and weapons there. Putin brought it up during a video call with U.S. President Joe Biden this week.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said during a news conference Friday that while it would be “naïve” to expect to get those security guarantees soon, Moscow remains committed to seeing them made.

“If our opponents on the other side — first and foremost the U.S., but also other countries, allies, the so-called allies of the U.S. — refuse, try to torpedo the whole thing, they will inevitably encounter a further worsening of their own security situation,” Ryabkov said.

Tensions between Moscow and the West have worsened in recent weeks over a Russian troop buildup near the border with Ukraine that stoked fears about a possible invasion. Russian officials have repeatedly denied plans to attack Ukraine and in turn blamed Kyiv for its own allegedly aggressive designs.

Ukraine is not a NATO member but has strong backing from the military alliance. Ryabkov said Friday that NATO's military infrastructure is getting “as close as possible” to Russia “despite warnings.”

Ryabkov urged NATO to "seriously consider" Russia's proposal of a moratorium on deploying short- and intermediate-rage missiles in Europe, saying Moscow considers such deployments “a direct path to accelerating confrontation.”

“Before it’s too late, we need to avoid a new missile crisis in Europe,” the deputy foreign minister said.

After his call with Putin, Biden announced future talks between the U.S., its top NATO allies and Russia to address some of Moscow’s security concerns.