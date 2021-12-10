Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/10 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48
Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45
Charlotte 21 10 9 2 0 22 64 62
Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46
Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58
WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56
Bridgeport 22 7 12 1 2 17 55 69
Lehigh Valley 19 3 11 4 1 11 44 65
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 19 16 1 2 0 34 69 37
Cleveland 21 10 6 2 3 25 67 66
Rochester 18 12 6 0 0 24 73 61
Laval 21 10 9 2 0 22 71 74
Toronto 17 9 6 1 1 20 53 59
Belleville 20 9 11 0 0 18 57 60
Syracuse 18 6 9 2 1 15 49 62
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 21 15 4 1 1 32 70 49
Manitoba 21 13 7 1 0 27 67 51
Grand Rapids 20 9 8 2 1 21 60 62
Iowa 19 9 8 1 1 20 58 52
Rockford 19 9 8 1 1 20 53 65
Texas 19 7 9 2 1 17 58 67
Milwaukee 20 7 12 1 0 15 57 70
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 18 14 2 2 0 30 67 42
Ontario 17 12 4 0 1 25 68 51
Colorado 19 8 8 1 2 19 58 59
Henderson 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 48
Tucson 16 8 7 1 0 17 44 50
San Diego 17 8 8 1 0 17 48 52
Abbotsford 17 7 7 2 1 17 53 53
Bakersfield 15 6 6 1 2 15 41 46
San Jose 17 6 10 1 0 13 47 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Chicago 8, Texas 4

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, ppd

Syracuse at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Henderson at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Abbotsford at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Syracuse at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Henderson at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-12-11 01:42 GMT+08:00

