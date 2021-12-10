NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|350
|200
|Buffalo
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|336
|196
|Miami
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|254
|288
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|217
|367
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|304
|290
|Indianapolis
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|371
|283
|Houston
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|164
|323
|Jacksonville
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|180
|320
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|282
|260
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|331
|267
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|254
|267
|Pittsburgh
|6
|6
|1
|.500
|272
|322
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|303
|259
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|314
|315
|Denver
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|237
|218
|Las Vegas
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|274
|312
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|353
|267
|Washington
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|246
|297
|Philadelphia
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|337
|291
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|211
|273
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|377
|270
|Atlanta
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|216
|332
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|236
|253
|New Orleans
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|274
|276
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|283
|242
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|344
|333
|Chicago
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|201
|287
|Detroit
|1
|10
|1
|.125
|203
|316
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|343
|224
|L.A. Rams
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|336
|270
|San Francisco
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|303
|278
|Seattle
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|239
|249
___
Minnesota 36, Pittsburgh 28
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Miami, New England, Philadelphia
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m.
New England at Indianapolis, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.