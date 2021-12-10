Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Spanish clubs ratify investment plan, without Madrid, Barca

By Associated Press
2021/12/10 23:15
Spanish clubs ratify investment plan, without Madrid, Barca

MADRID (AP) — A large majority of Spain's top soccer clubs, with the notable exceptions of Real Madrid and Barcelona, have ratified an investment plan with a private equity firm, the league said Friday.

The league said 37 of the 42 clubs making up Spain’s first and second divisions backed the venture with private equity firm CVC to inject 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) into the competitions.

Madrid, Barcelona and fellow topflight club Athletic Bilbao have criticized the venture that was first presented by the league earlier this year. They recently tried to promote an alternative investment plan through banks that they said would offer better terms.

The league said 70% of the money coming to clubs must be used for “investments linked to infrastructure, international development, brand and product placement, communication strategy, innovation and technology, and a content plan for digital platforms and social media.”

Only 15% can be used for new player signings. The other 15% will be allocated to paying off debts.

The two other clubs which opted out were not named by the league.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-11 01:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid
China vows to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid