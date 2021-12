Dupont, Aldcroft win rugby's player of the year awards

France's Antoine Dupont is tackled by the defense during the international rugby union match between France and the All Blacks, at the Stade de France... France's Antoine Dupont is tackled by the defense during the international rugby union match between France and the All Blacks, at the Stade de France, in Saint Denis, north of Paris, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

DUBLIN, Ireland (AP) — France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont was named World Rugby's men's player of the year on Friday and England lock Zoe Aldcroft won the women's award.

The stocky and explosively quick Dupont has been outstanding for France in the past two seasons, helping Les Tricolores become a competitive side once again under coach Fabien Galthie after years of mediocrity.

The 25-year-old Dupont was outstanding in orchestrating attacks as France ended the year with a 40-25 win against New Zealand to end a 14-match, 12-year losing streak to the All Blacks. He captained the side in the Autumn Series in the absence of skipper Charles Ollivon.

“Shoot for the moon,” the Toulouse player wrote in English on his Twitter page, then continued in French. “A big thank you to everyone, and especially to the staff and my teammates.”

The 25-year-old Aldcroft helped England win a third successive Six Nations title this year and secure back-to-back wins over New Zealand.

Dupont is the third Frenchman to clinch the award after Galthie won in 2012 and flanker Thierry Dusautoir in 2011 after leading France to the World Cup final.

He beat Australia flanker Michael Hooper, England lock Maro Itoje and Australia center Samu Kerevi in the public voting.

Last year Dupont was voted the best men's Six Nations player — the first Frenchman to win the award. He stood out with his bursts of speed from the back of the scrum, his perceptive passing and support running.

Aldcroft captained England for the first time in an 89-0 win over the United States that extended the Red Roses’ unbeaten test run to 18.

“It was an honour to be nominated in the first instance and I’m absolutely over the moon," she told the Six Nations website. “Individual awards are a reflection of a team effort and I’d like to dedicate this to all of the teammates, coaching and management staff that I work with.”

She won the public vote ahead of England backrower Poppy Cleall, France scrumhalf Laure Sansus and France winger Caroline Boujard.

Aldcroft is the fourth Englishwoman to win the award following winger Michaela Staniford (2012), backrower Sarah Hunter (2016) and center-fullback Emily Scarratt two years ago.

“To follow in their footsteps is an amazing feeling,” Aldcroft said.

