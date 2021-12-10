Fiber Optics Market 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Growth Drivers, Size Estimate and Forecast till 2027

Fiber optics market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Fiber optics market by region.

The fiber optics market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for optical communication and sensing applications for diverse purposes provides avenues for industry growth. The growing importance of cloud computing, data transfer & storage, and IoT is driving the use of the Internet. Fiber optics acts as the spine of the Internet, an optical fiber cable is used as the medium for transmitting information from one point to another. Moreover, the increasing demand for cost-effective, power-efficient, and high-level integration of IT infrastructure is expected to drive demand for optic fiber in the coming years. Fiber optics aids high-speed data transfer services in both slight and long-range communications.

Furthermore, the increasing cloud-based applications, audio-video services, and Video-on-Demand (VoD) service further stimulate the demand for fiber optic installations. The demand has increased as both commercial and personal use of technology has grown highly used to the instant nature of connectivity. The growing adoption of technology in communication and data transmission services will fuel the market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Fiber optics market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Fiber optics market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Fiber optics market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Fiber optics market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Telecom segment is projected to be the leading application of the fiber optics market during the forecast period.

Owing to the rising technology adoption in communication and data transmission services. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the development of next-generation telecommunication standard. The high demand for optical communication and sensing applications for various purposes provides avenues for market growth. Due to the persistent analysis & development activities and the escalating demand for high bandwidth fiber optic cable for communication and data services. Medical and military & aerospace applications are the fastest growing applications. Stringent regulations and standards being levied by the regulating authorities and medical associations are further helping the fiber optics market to flourish in the medical sector, eventually driving the global fiber optics market to grow at a notable pace over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific constituted the maximum share in the in the global fiber optics market during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific constituted lion’s share of the entire fiber optics market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to increased technological advancements, large-scale adoption in IT & telecommunication sector. India ranks second in terms of number of telecommunication subscriber. The global fiber optics market is majorly driven by the pursuit of high bandwidth communication. Growing opportunities in the healthcare, military and telecommunication sector along with increasing government funding in the development of network infrastructure, fueling the market globally.

Global Fiber Optics Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Corning Incorporated, Optical Cable Corporation (OCC), Sterlite Technologies Limited, OFS Fitel, LLC, Prysmian S.p.A. AFL, Birla Furukawa Fibre Optics Limited, Finolex Cables Ltd., Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC), General Cable Corporation, Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI), Ls Cable & System, Leoni AG, Furukawa Electric are the key players in manufacturing fiber optics globally.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global fiber optics Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of fiber optics and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

