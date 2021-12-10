E-commerce Logistics Market Size with Growth Statistics 2021, Industry Size, Business Demand, Top Countries Data with Share Evaluation, Key Segmentation and Competitive Strategy till 2027

E-commerce Logistics market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the E-commerce Logistics market by region.

The rise of Cross-border, favourable demographics and technology advancement in E-commerce logistics market will boost E-commerce Logistics market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the influencing e-commerce industry, the demand of 3PL, and enhanced relationships between customers & suppliers.

Furthermore, strong growth in the supply chain solutions is being to provide customized services with the transformed fundamentals of product distribution and advancements in technology will accelerating the growth of E-commerce Logistics market. Additionally,

Adoption of advanced technology by retailers to revamped their traditional warehouses to cater to the requirements of e-commerce and logistics to improve the store-level inventory accuracy and increase their efficiency which will contribute to E-commerce Logistics market growth during the forecast period. With the rise of small and medium enterprises, improvements in foreign direct investment in various countries augmented middle-class living of standard coupled with disposable income are keys driver aiding to the growth of E-commerce Logistics market.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the E-commerce Logistics market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the E-commerce Logistics market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the E-commerce Logistics market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the E-commerce Logistics market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The E-commerce Logistics market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to the adoption of technology for route optimization and tracking of the parcel by companies.

Transportation segment of E-commerce Logistics market is projected to be the leading services of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Service type, the E-commerce Logistics market has been segmented into Transportation and Warehousing. Transportation service type dominates the global E-commerce owing to technology advancement in logistics sectors which will increase the efficiency of transportation vehicles by providing real-time data about routes, destinations addresses, GPS tracking and fleet management which will manage the everyday status of every vehicle. Warehousing services will be the fastest growing segment due to reductions in operational costs of services providers, feasibility in customer services by providing customized products and maintaining inventory stocks throughout years.

Domestic Segment is projected to lead Operational Area in the E-commerce Logistics market during the forecast period

On the basis of the Operational Area, the global E-commerce Logistics market has been segmented into International and Domestic. By Operational area basis, Domestic segment will lead the market owing to better services provided through warehousing, inventory, and delivery that are different in every country in different ways. International segment is growing by the reduction in cross borders like reductions in import duties and pre-paid taxes.

Asia accounts for the lion’s share of the global E-commerce Logistics market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the E-commerce Logistics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world E-commerce Logistics market over the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization, increasing numbers of smartphones users and technology advancements in the e-commerce sector. North America Market is growing by technological advancements in e-commerce sector with the application of Informational Technology.

Global E-commerce Logistics Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, PO Logistics, United Parcel Service Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., Gati Limited, Kenco Group Inc., Aramex International, F. Express , Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, GIZTIX, CJ Logistics Thailand, Kerry Express, SME Shipping Co, Thailand Post, Australia Post, Blue Dart, Clipper Logistics, Deutsche Post, Ecom Express, Express Logistics, Japan Post, La Poste, Bpost, SF Express, Seko Logistics, Singapore Post and UPS are the key players for providing services of E-commerce Logistics . In terms of services offerings, DHL International GmbH and FedEx Corporation are the major players in the market.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of E-commerce Logistics Market. Consult our analyst and gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global E-commerce Logistics Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of E-commerce Logistics production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

