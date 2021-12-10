China sends 13 military planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ after Nicaragua switch

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China sent 13 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday (Dec. 10) after Nicaragua switched ties from Taipei to Beijing, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

On Thursday (Dec. 9), the government of President Daniel Ortega unexpectedly announced it was ending its official relations with Taiwan, leaving it with only 14 official allies.

On Friday, China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) sent six J-16 fighter jets, two J-10 jets, two H-6 bombers, a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, a Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft, and a KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane into the ADIZ.

The bombers and the electronic warfare plane appeared southeast of Taiwan’s main island, while the other aircraft flew into the southwest sector of the ADIZ, CNA reported. As on previous occasions, the Ministry of National Defense said the Air Force sent aircraft, issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese activities.