Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China sends 13 military planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ after Nicaragua switch

Three aircraft entered the less-visited southeastern sector of the ADIZ

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/10 20:43
China's J-10 fighter jet. 

China's J-10 fighter jet.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China sent 13 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday (Dec. 10) after Nicaragua switched ties from Taipei to Beijing, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

On Thursday (Dec. 9), the government of President Daniel Ortega unexpectedly announced it was ending its official relations with Taiwan, leaving it with only 14 official allies.

On Friday, China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) sent six J-16 fighter jets, two J-10 jets, two H-6 bombers, a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, a Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft, and a KJ-500 airborne early warning and control plane into the ADIZ.

The bombers and the electronic warfare plane appeared southeast of Taiwan’s main island, while the other aircraft flew into the southwest sector of the ADIZ, CNA reported. As on previous occasions, the Ministry of National Defense said the Air Force sent aircraft, issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the Chinese activities.
ADIZ
ADIZ incursion
PLAAF
Ministry of National Defense
Taiwan-Nicaragua relations
J-16
J-16 fighter jets

RELATED ARTICLES

5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/12/10 08:13
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
Nicaragua ends diplomatic relations with Taiwan
2021/12/10 07:53
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/12/09 09:52
Taiwan to set up 9 bases for anti-ship missiles
Taiwan to set up 9 bases for anti-ship missiles
2021/12/08 15:16
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
9 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/12/08 07:32