Nicaragua’s 91 students in Taiwan face uncertain future after diplomatic break

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 91 students from Nicaragua in Taiwan face an uncertain future after their country switched diplomatic recognition to China, reports said Friday (Dec. 10).

In an unexpected move, the government of President Daniel Ortega announced Thursday (Dec. 9) that it would establish ties with Beijing, leaving Taiwan with 14 official allies.

The universities teaching the Nicaraguans said that based on past practice, the students could either continue their studies but pay the fees themselves, or return home to a local college, or transfer to another country, CNA reported. Of the 91 students, 53 had received a “Taiwan Scholarship” from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Education Minister Pan Wen-chung (潘文忠) said, adding his ministry would give required advice and assistance to the students.

Taipei City’s Ming Chuan University, which had seven MOFA scholarship students and three others, said it hoped the Nicaraguans could complete this semester’s courses before taking time to decide their future. The ambassador of Nicaragua, Mirna Mariela Rivera Andino, graduated from the university’s Department of International Business in 2018.

Other universities, including National Taiwan University (NTU), National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU), and National Chengchi University (NCCU), said they would help their Nicaraguan students find scholarships, loans, or student jobs.