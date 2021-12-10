United States APCO-25/P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Size 2021 Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2026

P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems Market by region.

P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems Market: Overview

P25 or APCO-25 Also known as Project 25 is a group of standards for digital mobile radio communications intended for use by public safety administrations in North America. P25 provides the capability to transfer voice and data, permitting for other natural implementation of encryption or messaging. P25 radios offers replacement for analog UHF radios with additional feature of enabling data. P25 radios are commonly executed by dispatch organizations, such as police, fire, Ambulance and Emergency Rescue Service, using vehicle-mounted radios combined with walkie-talkie handheld use.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

The P25 involves Land Mobile Radio (LMR) services for national (federal) public safety organizations, local, state/provincials and agencies. P25 compliant radios can communicate in both digital and analog mode with other P25 radios. P25 is applicable to LMR equipment authorized or licensed in the U.S. under the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) or Federal Communications Commission (FCC) rules and regulations.

P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Size and Forecast

United States P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio System market is projected to expand with a CAGR of 8.87%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2019-2025, and expected to reach at USD873.45 Million by 2025. Need for seamless interoperable communication in applications such as public safety is the major driving factor for P25 Public Safety land mobile radio systems market. Additionally, high demand of internet services and continuous technological developments are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Growth Drivers

Advancements in features

P25 provides advanced features such as Group calls, Common channel operation, Affiliation, Unit to unit calls, Broadcast calls that also guarantee interoperability. All such features are helping market to grow at steady growth rate.

Emergence of push-to-talk over cellular systems

Push-to-talk is also known as press-to-transmit, it is a method of having conversations including two-way radio, Push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) is a service option which is designed for cellular phone network and enables subscribers to use their P25 Public Safety land mobile radio with unlimited range along with the functionality to connects instantly. An important advantage of using it is the ability which enables a single person to reach to an active talk group by pressing a single button and the user need not to make several calls in order to coordinate with a group. The advance features is making the market more lucrative for the users thereby, aiding to the demand for P25 Public Safety Land mobile radio systems.

Restraints

High cost of P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio System

A major restraining factor of the P25 Land Mobile Radio Systems market is high costs associated with it. Additionally, for increasing the range of low VHF signal, a major component of P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems known as repeater is installed which ultimately increases the overall cost of P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio system. In addition to this, complexity associated with the manufacturing and licensing in order to avoid the interference with other frequencies of P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio System is also hampering the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems Market: Product Type Analysis

Based on product type, market bifurcated into the Portable P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System and Mobile P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System. Portable P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System segment is expected to occupy 59.96% market share in 2018 and will generate a revenue of 289.45 Million in 2025, due to advances in the communication networking technologies, rugged nature and their low cost. Further, public safety agencies need a better solution for uninterrupted effective communication with high audio quality and better coverage, thereby aiding to the growth and demand of Portable P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System during the forecast period.

P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems Market: Frequency Insights

Based on frequency, market segmented into the VHF, UHF, 700/800 and others. The demand generation of UHF frequency based P25 Land Mobile Radio Systems for public safety is estimated to occupy 17.33% market in 2018 and projected to reach USD156.43 Million by 2025, the segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace as UHF transmission is essential for successful operation in the mission-critical public safety applications and is absolutely perfect for using in urban environment, thus the market is anticipated to grow at a faster pace as compared to other frequencies.

The objective of the Study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of the market, in terms of value.

– To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the P25 public safety land mobile radio systems market in United States.

– To outline, categorized and forecast the P25 public safety land mobile radio systems market based on the type and Application.

– To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the P25 public safety land mobile radio systems Market.

– To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

– Portable P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System

– Mobile P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio (LMR) System

By Frequency

– VHF

– UHF

– 700/800

– others

United States P25 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Motorola Solutions Harris Corporation, B. K. Technologies Inc., Icom Incorporated, JVC Kenwood Corporation, Codan Limited, Airbus DS Communications Inc., Sepura, Simoco Wireless Solutions and Tait Communications are key players in the industries.

Business Questions answer by the report

– How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

– What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

– Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

– A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

– Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

