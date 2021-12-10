Alexa
Taiwan Army carries out counter-assault drills to boost combat readiness

Exercises help troops familiarize themselves with combat situations

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/10 18:43
Taiwan Army M110A2 self-propelled howitzer. (Military News Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Army’s 58th Artillery Command recently held a drill to strengthen its emergency response and combat readiness capabilities, including reconnaissance and patrol training.

A number of M110A2 self-propelled howitzers were used to carry out counter-assault and anti-sabotage exercises so that officers and soldiers can familiarize themselves with combat situations, Military News Agency reported.

The unit commander said that the Army adheres to a defensive combat mentality and embraces the "battlefield is everywhere, train at all times” concept. Through combat readiness and reconnaissance and patrol training, troops learn tactical positions and can ensure national security, he said.

A tank can stop and fire the first round of an M110A2 within one minute, according to Military Today.
