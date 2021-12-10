Holographic Display Market Size 2021 Industry Growth Statistics, Latest Innovation, Key Players Analysis, Share Estimation and 2027 Regional Segmentation

Holographic Display Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Holographic Display Market by region.

The global Holographic Display Market was more than $1 billion in 2020, and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 28% from 2021 to 2027. Holographic displays use coherent light to create three-dimensional images. In volumetric space, it can produce the illusion of 3D objects by engaging all four levels of visual perception: binocular disparity, motion parallax, accommodation, and convergence. Holographic images require a great deal of light control and a substantial number of small pixels.

Applications of holographic displays, include cameras, digital signage, smartwatches, smart glasses, smartphones, scanners, kiosks, ultrasound, smart TVs and holo-TVs, computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Holographic displays are expected to experience sharp growth in medical imaging due to increased precision needed in assisted surgeries. Holographic displays have major applications in consumer electronics, commercial, marketing, medical, defense, industrial, and other fields, such as education and automobiles. During the forecast period, the holographic display market is expected to be driven in part by a high demand for medical and consumer applications.

Holographic displays have various practical applications in different sectors, including engineering, medical, technology, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, telecommunications, automotive, entertainment, etc. Holographic displays are effective in demonstrating and explaining complex processes, procedures, and products.

Market Overview of the Global Holographic Display Market

Market catalysts for holographic displays will be media and entertainment, education, residential screens (living rooms), and military mapping. Demand for holographic displays will increase in the healthcare, automotive, and media industries.

Aside from digital signage, holographic displays can be found on billboards, kiosks, small display units, and display screens at events and places. Holographic displays also can drive market growth across all of these applications due to a greater awareness of their use.

As new solutions are introduced into the market, technological innovations have been crucial. Additionally, American cities such as Las Vegas are doing away with traditional billboards. Holograms can soon replace two-dimensional signs and ads with three-dimensional, slightly hypnotic images. Some companies with this technology claim that 3D holograms will revolutionize the way businesses and brands communicate with potential customers.

Hologram adoption is aided further by the growing field of proximity marketing as businesses align themselves to engage their customers with a more tailored approach by connecting with them and driving their customer base.

Market growth remains sluggish due to the high assembly costs of holographic devices. A small business might find it cost-intensive to manufacture and fabricate new technologies for this process. Further, users in underdeveloped nations may feel the prices are too high, hampering the market’s growth.

Factors Impacting Growth of the Holographic Display Market

Automotive displays are one of the most popular display technologies as more and more vehicles come equipped with entertainment systems. A screen attached to the front seats for rear passengers’ entertainment was originally an aftermarket option that quickly became a standard feature of high-end vehicles. Currently, the front dashboard is equipped with screens as a result of the smartphone interface being integrated into the system.

In addition, numerous major automobiles are experiencing a huge surge in demand for display areas on their vehicles. In the automotive industry, new technologies have traditionally been slow to be adopted. Nevertheless, holographic displays are expected to gradually migrate from high-end vehicles to mid-range and lower-range models over the next few years.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Holographic Display Market

A global pandemic has proved a major hindrance to manufacturing and sales. Since a large portion of the global workforce is working from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the holographic display market has been adversely affected. The result has been a decline in advertising expenditure, which in turn has reduced the demand for holographic displays.

Regional Analysis

Holographic displays present a very lucrative market in Asia-Pacific. The success of the industry is due to the presence of developing economies and well-developed countries such as China, Taiwan, and the Republic of Korea.

Consumer electronics and automotive have been pioneers in the automotive and electronics sectors in Japan and China. These markets have grown significantly by aligning their supply and demand with the latest technology.

Consumer electronics sales are rising as the demand for digital signage in retail, media, and advertising is increasing for holographic displays for the automobile segment.

Market growth is also significant in the commercial sector. The holographic display, a three-dimensional shoe, is Skechers Singapore’s new footwear collection. It was introduced at Dhoby Ghaut Station on the North-East Line for the launch of Skechers DLT-A.

India’s holographic displays market is at an early stage of development as a growing economy, boosted by a retail sector, increased advertising expenditures, and improved public and private infrastructure will drive the demand for holographic displays over the forecast period.

A rise in exports to South East Asia neighboring nations, along with the decline in costs of display technologies like 4K, LCD, LED, and OLED may increase, the adoption of holographic displays in the region.

Aim of the Report

Holographic displays mainly employ light diffraction to generate virtual three-dimensional images of objects. Reports provide an overview of the latest developments in light diffraction technologies used in holograms. The report describes the market sizing and forecasts through multiple end-user verticals across different geographical regions as mentioned in the study scope.

Segmentation based on Component

Digital Micrometer

Lens

Light Modulator

Scanner

Monitor

Segmentation based on Technology

Touchable

Laser

Electro-holographic

Piston

Segmentation based on Dimension

2D

3D

4D

Segmentation based on End-Use

CT & MRI

Medical Imaging

UT

Smart TV

Laptops

Camera

Digital Signage

Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Defense

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

Rest of the World

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Key Competitors

HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland)

Holoxica Ltd (U.K.)

Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel)

MDH Hologram Ltd. (U.K.)

HYPERVSN (U.K.)

Leia Display System (Poland)

Provision Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

ViewSonic Corporation (U.S.)

Qualcomm (U.S.)

Realfiction (Sweden)

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

