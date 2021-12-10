Enterprise SSD Market 2021, Growth, Industry Size-Share, Global Trends, Key Players Strategies, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Revenue, Gross Margin and Forecast 2027

Enterprise SSD Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Enterprise SSD Market by region.

The global Enterprise SSD Market size was valued at US $18.02 billion in the year 2020, and the market estimated to register a growth at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Enterprise solid-state drives (SSDs) are storage devices that store information permanently and temporarily caches it in nonvolatile semiconductor memory or NAND-based flash storage. Storage systems, servers, and direct-attached storage devices are among the application areas for enterprise SSDs.

Drivers with solid-state memory use random-access memory or NAND flash memory to store data. SSDs do not require mechanical components to move, which extends their lifespan and reduces the likelihood of mechanical failure. With SSDs, read/write processes can be accelerated and more efficient, resulting in more dependable data storage solutions for enterprises.

Factors Impacting Enterprise SSD Market

An important factor driving the growth of the global enterprise SSD market is a drop in the average selling price (ASP) of NAND-based flash memory, coupled with growth in data center applications.

SSDs are hindered in their global growth by concerns about their cost and service life, which act as a major barrier to their early adoption.

There will be remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the enterprise SSD market due to high demand from the high-end cloud segment and the higher utility of SSDs over HDDs in key verticals.

Regional Outlook

Forecasts indicate that the North America Enterprise SSD Market will have the highest growth rate for the forecast period. The U.S. remains a significant player in the global enterprise SSD market in North America. Organizations and government institutions worldwide are investing heavily in advancing technology.

Impact of Covid-19

COVID-19 has slowed down the growth rate of the enterprise SSD market in the year 2020. The market during COVID-19 was also adversely affected by numerous obstacles, including resources, health & safety measures, deliverables, contractual requirements, and delay or cancellation of projects. However, the market growth may come from a surge in the demand for solutions like cloud computing and security.

Aim of the Global Enterprise SSD Market Research Report

The Global Enterprise SSD Market is divided into technology, storage, interface, enterprise size, application, and region. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments, such as:

Segmentation based on Technology

Single-level Cell

Multi-level Cell (Planar and 3D)

Triple-less Cell (Planar and 3D)

Segmentation based on Storage

Over 3TB

500GB-3TB

Under 500GB

Segmentation based on Interface

SATA

SAS

PCIe

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Segmentation based on Application

High-performance Computing

Data Center Servers

Segmentation based on Region

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Competitive Landscape of the Global Enterprise SSD Market

Companies are adopting various competitive strategies in the global enterprise SSD market to acquire majority of the market share. Some of the key strategies are product launches, partnership, joint venture, collaboration, mergers and acquisition and others. Major key players in the global marketplace are:

Intel Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seagate Technology PLC

Viking Technology

Kingston Technology Corp.

Micron Technology PLC

Microsemi

SK Hynix Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

Western Digital Corp.

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

