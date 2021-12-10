Cloud Services Market Growth Statistics 2021, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Business Strategies, Top-Countries Data, Players Analysis, Demand Status and Forecast 2027

Cloud services market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Cloud services market by region.

Globally, cloud services market accounted $374,770 million in 2020 and registering a growth at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027. ‘Cloud Computing’ describes a model or network that allows multiple devices or servers to simultaneously access a program or application. Cloud computing is a shift from traditional computing, offering newer and faster methods to provide computing functionality, infrastructure functions, and application layers.

Industry Dynamics of Cloud Service Market

Due to the threat of third-party misuse of data and data breaches, some factors restrict the market growth.

Data administration and location pose another risk because they can easily be breached and misused on account of their different non-governed locations.

APIs and insecure interfaces limit the growth of the market because organizations do not know where these interfaces lie.

Because of its cost benefits, cloud technology is expected to be adopted in the developing world, offering market growth opportunities.

Health care providers can use ERP as a software solution to keep track of patients’ records as it is a rising need in the market.

Regional Outlook of Cloud Service Market

Growing cloud service market demand is mainly driven by North America. Cloud computing services have been adopted early in the region. Furthermore, this region is embracing cloud computing services in every sector. IT companies have already adopted this technology. In the North American area, the healthcare industry is experiencing an increase in cloud computing services. Both non-clinical and clinical data are recorded and kept using cloud computing services. China’s growth rate is expected to be highest during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific. A new association has been set up in Asia to help accelerate the adoption of cloud computing services known as the Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA). Cloud service providers, government agencies, and consumers are some of its members. As part of its infrastructure as a service strategy, China is expected to invest billions. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific boasts a very competitive environment.

Aim of the Report

Market analysts have distinguished the cloud services market into six segments and regional category. Based on offerings, types, deployment models, enterprise size, applications, industry verticals, and regions, the market is sub-segmented as:

Segmentation based on Offering

Solution

Services

Segmentation based on Type

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Others

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation based on Application

Customer relationship management (CRM)

Enterprise resource management (ERM)

Supply chain management (SCM)

Project and portfolio management

Asset management

Business intelligence

Others

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Metals & mining

Petrochemicals

IT & telecommunications

retail, government

Media & entertainment,

Manufacturing

Oil & gas

Energy & utilities

Pulp & paper

Agriculture

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Services Market

By 2027, the cloud services market is growing at a pace of 15.8% CAGR, from $374,770 million in 2020. Pre-COVID-19 forecasts for the cloud services market look more optimistic than those projected for 2027. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the cloud services market has been greatly boosted due to accelerating demand for the cloud for various digital services, including e-commerce, remote work, and entertainment platforms, including online gaming and video streaming.

Key Market Competitors

Alibaba Cloud

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco System, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Google LLC

Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

