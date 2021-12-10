API Management Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2030

API management market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the API management market by region.
During the forecast period, 2021-2027, the API management market revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%. The management of APIs (application program interfaces) refers to designing, publishing, documenting, and analysing them. Also, it can distribute, control, and explore various APIs that enable applications and data to flow across the enterprise and cloud-based systems. Through API management solutions, organizations can ensure that their public and internal APIs are consumable and secure.
Factors that Affect the API Management Industry
APIs, which have been deemed essential for digital transformation, have played a significant role in increasing the market’s growth. Due to the increasing connectivity using smartphones and social media, customer habits have changed, fuelling the API management market.
APIs are subject to numerous threats and vulnerabilities, which might impede the growth of API management companies.
Using cloud-based services can decrease the overall expenses and allow access to exceptionally adaptable and versatile arrangements. To make it easier to port APIs and speed up the API development cycle, organizations deliver API the board arrangements on the cloud.
COVID-19 Impact on API Management Market
COVID-19 has had a substantial impact on the global API management market. It shows exponential growth in the latter months of the decade as the number of small businesses installing API management software rises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Outline of the Report
A market study of API management based on solution, service, and deployment can be found in the report.
Solution segment of the API management market is categorised into –
API Platform
API Security
API Analytics
Service segment of the API management market is categorised into –
Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Training
Integration and Implementation
Deployment segment of the API management market is categorised into –
Cloud
On-premises
Regional Perspective of the API Management
There are five geographical segments in the API management market worldwide: South America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Due to the high adoption of new technology in this region, the North American API management market can remain dominant during the forecast period. The API management market in the Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at an above-average CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Competitors in API Management Market
API management has been consolidating fairly steadily throughout the world for several years, with a wide array of different small players emerging. Globally, the following manufacturers dominate the API management market:
Google Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Red Hat
Axway Inc.
Tyk Technologies
Torry Harris Business Solution
SAP SE
Software AG
Rogue Wave Software
AWS
MuleSoft
API management market report provides an in-depth analysis of macroeconomic factors and the market attractiveness of each segment. An in-depth assessment of the regional and segmental market outlook will appear in the report, along with market players in the respective region and country. Reports include information about the inputs.
Comprehensive Analysis of API Management Market Report:
Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
Supply & Demand Analysis
Market Size of 10 years
Pricing Analysis
Product Life Cycle Analysis
15+ Company Profiles
Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
Competition Landscape
Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
PEST Analysis
Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
Regulatory Landscape
Conclusion & Recommendation
Patent Analysis
Regional Overview of the API Management Market:
Europe
The Middle East & Africa
North America
Asia Pacific
South America
Target Audience for API Management Market
API Management drug manufacturers
Trade publications and magazines
Government authorities, associations, and organizations
Large, medium, and small-sized enterprises
Investors and trade experts
API Management distributors and suppliers
What is the goal of the report?
• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance
