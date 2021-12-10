Taiwan's NCKU to continue assisting Nicaraguan students

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) announced on Friday (Dec. 10) that it will provide assistance to 10 Nicaraguan students enrolled at the southern Taiwan university, following Nicaragua’s sudden decision to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan on Thursday.

NCKU said they are seven undergraduate students and three master’s students. Among them, seven are Ministry of Foreign Affairs Taiwan Scholarship recipients, while one has a scholarship from NCKU, CNA reported.

The university said it will offer full assistance to the students to complete their studies, including continued emergency relief scholarships until at least August 2022. Additionally, NCKU said it will continue providing life, career, or educational counseling.

According to NCKU, 21 Nicaraguan students have graduated with degrees in energy, civil engineering, industrial design, foreign languages, international business, and politics in previous years, per CNA.