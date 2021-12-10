Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Banksy work to be digitally divided and sold as NFTs

'Love is in the Air' was bought in May and will be sold as NFT bits at auction in January

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/10 17:16
Banksy's "Love is in the Air." (AP photo)

Banksy's "Love is in the Air." (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Banksy’s work “Love is in the Air” will be digitally shredded into 10,000 pieces and sold as NFTs at a January auction on platform Particle.

Former Christie’s Chairman Loic Gouzer announced on Instagram a week ago that “Love is in the Air,” which he acquired at Sotheby’s May auction, will be digitally divided into 10,000 pieces. His co-founded platform Particle called for electronic art lovers to sign up for a chance of owning a piece of history.

Gouzer said in a statement that British artist Banksy has turned the art world on its head. Widely regarded as one of the most iconic creators of the 21st century, Banksy believes art should be for everyone. His “Girl with Balloon” auto-shredded at a Sotheby auction in 2018.

According to GQ Taiwan, Gouzer bought “Love is in the Air” for over US$12 million, and the NFTs will open for bidding at US$1,500 each on Jan. 10. Registrations for the sale begin Dec. 13.
Banksy
UK
artist
prank
Christie’s
Loïc Gouzer
art
NFT
digital art
modern art
Contemporary art
digital asset
auction
Sotheby's
sale
bid
bidder
tech
trend
future
social
community
collection
collector
Love is in the Air
graffiti
London
Particle
blockchain
21

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's famous Love God to reside in Gather Town for 6 hours Sunday
Taiwan's famous Love God to reside in Gather Town for 6 hours Sunday
2021/12/09 17:41
Taiwan artist says thanks to pandemic workers with 180 bamboo flowers
Taiwan artist says thanks to pandemic workers with 180 bamboo flowers
2021/12/09 12:20
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
2021/12/08 13:09
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
2021/12/07 18:23
Popularity of Australian vegetables continues to grow in Taiwan
Popularity of Australian vegetables continues to grow in Taiwan
2021/12/07 14:19

Updated : 2021-12-10 19:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Delta-positive scientist took MRT to 14 locations in Taipei, New Taipei
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch