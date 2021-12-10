Banksy work to be digitally divided and sold as NFTs

Banksy's "Love is in the Air." (AP photo) Banksy's "Love is in the Air." (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Banksy’s work “Love is in the Air” will be digitally shredded into 10,000 pieces and sold as NFTs at a January auction on platform Particle.

Former Christie’s Chairman Loic Gouzer announced on Instagram a week ago that “Love is in the Air,” which he acquired at Sotheby’s May auction, will be digitally divided into 10,000 pieces. His co-founded platform Particle called for electronic art lovers to sign up for a chance of owning a piece of history.

Gouzer said in a statement that British artist Banksy has turned the art world on its head. Widely regarded as one of the most iconic creators of the 21st century, Banksy believes art should be for everyone. His “Girl with Balloon” auto-shredded at a Sotheby auction in 2018.

According to GQ Taiwan, Gouzer bought “Love is in the Air” for over US$12 million, and the NFTs will open for bidding at US$1,500 each on Jan. 10. Registrations for the sale begin Dec. 13.