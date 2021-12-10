Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/12/10 15:40
Abandoned cats wander in search of food at a road covered by ash and blocked by the lava at the exclusion zone near the volcano on the Canary island o...
Lawmakers applaud acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center on top, in the German Parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. The el...
People unveil a statue depicting a crying child during a protest dubbed "Save Me" in support of sexually abused children and demanding harsher punishm...
Cannella (Cinnamon), a young golden retriever looks at the camera as she stops in St Mark's Square flooded by sea tide, in Venice, Italy, Saturday, De...
People line up to cast their ballot for Gambia's presidential elections in Bakau, Gambia, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Gambians vote in a historic election...
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, front center, and the ministers of the new German government pose for a photo after the first cabinet meeting of the ne...
A girl gives flowers to riot police officers during a protest against coronavirus measures in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Hundreds of peo...
A man dressed as an astronaut takes an escalators in a metro station as part of a campaign to promote a NASA Space Exhibition, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sa...
Ukrainian soldiers walks at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021. Ukrainian ...
Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Ol...
Pope Francis is held by the stairs as he boards in the aircraft departing from Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, Monday, ...
A Ukrainian soldier take a rest near a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels near Katerinivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, ...
Visitors interact with clock lighting on the "Palace of Stardust" light trail held for the Christmas season at Hampton Court Palace in south west Lond...
A woman is vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Hillbrow Clinic in Johannesburg, South Africa, Monday Dec. 6, 2021. South African doctors say the rapid ...

DEC. 2–DEC. 9 2021

From the first new Chancellor in Germany in over 16 years, after Angela Merkel stood down, to the Pope’s visit to Greece and the COVID-19 vaccination program in South Africa, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, Chief Photographer for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, based in Berlin

