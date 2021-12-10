Alexa
Taiwan’s Sinopac launches YFY Academy

Sinopac CEO says renewable energy sector needs to get a taste for sugar

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/10 16:50
He Shou-chuan delivers remarks about the wonders of sugar for the renewable economy. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s SinoPac Financial Holdings (永豐餘集團) announced on Friday (Dec. 10) that it has established the YFY Academy, a platform for promoting new sustainable solutions.

The academy’s vision is based on the “sugar economy” and will set up a cross-border, cross-industry, and cross-platform ecosystem. It aims to achieve energy, material, and digital development through low-carbon, low-emission approaches to innovation.

He Shou-chuan (何壽川), the 76-year-old head of Sinopac and son of He Chuan (何傳), the initial founder of the company, went on to recall the history of Sinopac. He said the conglomerate dealt with fiber and cellulose in its early years before it went on to enter the sugar industry.

Now that climate change has become an urgent global challenge, He said his company is committed to promoting photosynthetic materials and the renewable properties of sugars to assist in replacing fossil fuels. He emphasized that sugar is one of the richest and most versatile renewable substances and that it holds unlimited potential.

He said the academy will act as a platform for the prosperity of science, technology, and industry, and will focus on the goal of "replacing plastic with paper." This means using the raw sugar materials of cellulose and starch, the development of renewable and low-carbon environmentally friendly materials to replace the ubiquitous fossil plastics.

He said if the government wants to encourage companies to reduce carbon emissions and move towards net-zero emissions, they should use carrots instead of sticks and lure them with juicy incentives. When companies “taste the sweetness,” he said, they will naturally want to follow along.

The academy’s medium and long-term goals are to expand research into industries such as textiles, construction, and related industries, he said.
Updated : 2021-12-10 18:17 GMT+08:00

