Moderna booster available to all vaccinated people in Taiwan

Anyone who completed their vaccination 5 months ago can receive Moderna booster

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/10 16:11
Woman receives dose of Moderna vaccine. 
Vial of Moderna vaccine. 

Woman receives dose of Moderna vaccine.  (CNA photo)

Vial of Moderna vaccine.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Dec. 10) announced that anyone who completed their COVID vaccine regimen at least five months ago can receive a booster Moderna shot and directly reserve it at a medical institution.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that due to the continued development of the COVID pandemic, the new local case tied to a lab, and to reduce the risk of community infections and transmission, the center is now allowing vaccinated individuals to receive a Moderna booster shot. Chen said that any person who received their second COVID vaccine dose at least five months ago can receive half a dose of Moderna as a booster to enhance immunity.

The Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine will also eventually become available for use as a booster when supplies become abundant. According to the CECC, the BNT booster will consist of a full dose, rather than the half dose provided by the Moderna booster.

According to the CECC, COVID vaccine immunity of the various brands declines over time. In addition, new variants are developing characteristics that enable them to evade vaccine protection.

Even after two doses of the vaccine, there may not be adequate protection to prevent a breakthrough infection. The CECC, therefore, recommends that people who have met the required minimum vaccine interval of five months apply to receive a booster.

Groups at high risk of infection are particularly encouraged to receive boosters, such as medical staff, epidemic prevention personnel, front-line workers, seniors over the age of 65, residents and workers in long-term care institutions, and those who have compromised immune systems.

Chen said that in addition to making appointments for vaccination through medical institutions operated by local health departments, the public can also apply at hospitals under the Ministry of Health and Welfare, hospitals run by the Veterans Affairs Council, and outpatient clinics affiliated with the Ministry of National Defense.

Chen reminded the public to bring their COVID vaccination card and National Health Insurance (NHI) card when going to receive a booster shot. They should also be able to explain their past vaccination history during the pre-vaccination assessment to facilitate the doctor's evaluation.
Updated : 2021-12-10 18:05 GMT+08:00

