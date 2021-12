A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Falcon 9 w... A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Falcon 9 will deploy into orbit NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft, an X-ray astronomy mission to study black holes and neutron stars. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Leanna Arcila, 7, is licked by Watson, a therapy dog with the Pawtucket police department, as she receives her COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Eugenio F... Leanna Arcila, 7, is licked by Watson, a therapy dog with the Pawtucket police department, as she receives her COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Eugenio Fernandez at Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Even as the U.S. reaches a COVID-19 milestone of roughly 200 million fully-vaccinated people, infections and hospitalizations are spiking, including in highly-vaccinated pockets of the country like New England. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The Carrabassett, a New Bedford-based commercial fishing vessel sits grounded on Longnook Beach in Truro, Mass., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Authorities are... The Carrabassett, a New Bedford-based commercial fishing vessel sits grounded on Longnook Beach in Truro, Mass., Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Authorities are still working to free the boat which ran aground on Tuesday, Nov. 30. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

People hold umbrellas as it begins to rain on an otherwise empty beach in Honolulu on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. A strong storm packing high winds and extr... People hold umbrellas as it begins to rain on an otherwise empty beach in Honolulu on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. A strong storm packing high winds and extremely heavy rain flooded roads and downed power lines and tree branches across Hawaii, with officials warning Monday of potentially worse conditions ahead. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

The Rev. Gina Stewart, left, senior pastor of Christ Missionary Baptist Church, comforts Hatshepsut Bandele during a church service Dec. 5, 2021, in M... The Rev. Gina Stewart, left, senior pastor of Christ Missionary Baptist Church, comforts Hatshepsut Bandele during a church service Dec. 5, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. "Whenever a woman is placed in a role that is traditionally male, there's always some negativity that surrounds it," Stewart said, but in her first 90 days as president, she has received congratulatory calls from some male denominational leaders and support from her male predecessors, without encountering "any major resistance." (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a viewing of their union election on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbu... Starbucks employees and supporters react as votes are read during a viewing of their union election on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks workers at a Buffalo store voted to unionize on Thursday, a first for the 50-year-old coffee retailer in the U.S. and the latest sign that the labor movement is stirring after decades of decline. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Tamala Payne, left, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., reacts along with Goodson's aunt, Brandie Payne, during the reading of the statement of facts dur... Tamala Payne, left, the mother of Casey Goodson Jr., reacts along with Goodson's aunt, Brandie Payne, during the reading of the statement of facts during the arraignment of former Franklin County, Ohio, deputy Jason Meade in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Meade, who fatally shot Casey Goodson Jr. in the back five times has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and reckless homicide. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

A U.S. Coast Guard diver, tethered to a hovering helicopter, pulls a body from a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing rapids just yards from the brink o... A U.S. Coast Guard diver, tethered to a hovering helicopter, pulls a body from a submerged vehicle stuck in rushing rapids just yards from the brink of Niagara Falls, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Niagara Falls, N.Y. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes)

DEC. 3 - 9, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

