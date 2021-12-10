Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market Growth Statistics 2021, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Business Strategies, Top-Countries Data, Players Analysis, Demand Status and Forecast 2027

Portable automotive Wi-Fi router market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Portable automotive Wi-Fi router market by region.

The global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market value was USD 1.09 billion in 2020. The global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 15% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

In an automobile, a portable Wi-Fi router provides uninterruptible internet connectivity while in motion. These devices plug and play and can be used to connect the vehicle to the internet. Portable routers enable users to move them from one location to another without interruption in their network connectivity.

Factors Affecting the Market

The increasing technological advancements in automotive design and the technological developments made by technology-driven companies open up a world of business opportunities.

In-vehicle connectivity is increasing due to infrastructure development to offer connected cars, automated driving assistance, and in-vehicle infotainment systems. It is driving market growth worldwide.

The widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions, increased use of automotive telematics solutions, and the rise of cloud technology have all positively impacted global market growth.

The high cost of advanced technologies and the lack of uninterrupted online connectivity will likely hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Several factors, such as low internet connectivity and the proliferation of connected cars, will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Global challenges such as economic, humanitarian, and healthcare are unprecedented in COVID-19.

A rapid spread of the disease has negatively affected the global automotive industry, causing vehicle demand to decline.

During the pandemic, personal mobility will be the preferred mode of last-mile transportation, and advanced safety and security systems for electric vehicles will register a reasonable growth rate.

Due to increasing levels of working from home, canceling trips, and forgoing outings to restaurants and grocery stores, the mobility industry, including bicycles, mopeds, and e-scooters, is facing devastating losses in revenue and ridership.

Some countries will be able to fill the demand & supply gap by the end of 2020, leading to the registration of new cars. It occurred because people wanted to avoid public transportation for local commuting.

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific market will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2027. Due to the presence of various automotive manufacturers and their plans to expand their production capabilities in the region, developing and developed countries such as China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the rapid growth of this market. Moreover, the high number of production and sales of passenger cars in the region can boost the market for portable automotive Wi-Fi routers.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Players

The leading prominent players in the global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market are:

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Cradlepoint, Inc.

Cisco Systems

KuWFi Technology Co., Ltd.

Sierra Wireless

HooToo

Teldat Group

Shenzhen Zhiguanghong Technologies Co., Ltd

ZTE Corporation

Guangzhou Gaoke Communications Technology

Other Prominent Players

Segment Overview

The global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Class, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Vehicle Class

Mid-priced

Luxury

Segmentation based on Application

Driver Assistance

Safety

Entertainment

Well-being

Vehicle Management

Mobility Management

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

