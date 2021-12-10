Airport Robots Size 2021 Global Comprehensive Growth, Research Statistics, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2027

Airport robots market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Airport robots market by region.

The global airport robots market was calculated at $564.15 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

The airport robots market covers various types of robots, been used to perform different jobs. For instance, Guide robots at Incheon International Airport (South Korea), disinfectant robots at Heathrow Airport (London), cleaning robot Neo in CVG Airport (U.S.), and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Kenya), are a few of the robots set up to help the staff. These robots are developed to manage different operations in an airport.

With the advancement of technology, various robots are being built to communicate with passengers and boost productivity in work at airports. Robots are programmed in a way to lengthen the knowledge with the help of machine learning technologies when needed. In addition to handling more accurate and timely information, robots can provide significant operational gains that are much harder to achieve manually.

Factors Affecting Market

The global airport robots market will continue to grow in the upcoming years with a rise in the number of passengers traveling internationally. The increasing numbers of passengers could lead to the growth of robotic technologies, which is a convenient way of maintaining security standards, performing health checks, cleaning, and carrying out other tasks. According to the Heathrow airport data, in London, around 81 million passengers traveled from the airport, in 2019, marking the 9th consecutive year of significant growth. Thus, the growth of the global airport robots can be driven by the growing number of passengers during the forecast time.

The need for Taxi Boats is anticipated to increase because of the fuel-saving advantages it offers. Aircraft have to drive twice from the taxiway vice versa which results in excess fuel consumption. Thus, Taxi boats help airlines reduce the significant amount of their self-driving aircraft tractors properties. Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, located in Delhi, India, became the first airport to record 1,000 taxi bot movements with the registered reduction of about 532 tons of carbon and 214,000 liters of aviation fuel usage. Thus, the forecast time frame could witness the growth of the global airport robots market with Taxi Boats.

Even though robots can conveniently perform several tasks at once, their high costs can hamper the growth of the market. The floor scrubbing robot Neo by Avidbots Corp. values around $50,000 whereas the Urumuri robot by Zora Bots costs around $30,000. The expensive value of these machines can inhibit the market from growth.

Covid-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic collapsed the air traffic figures owing to the lockdown imposed in several countries. It created an enormous downfall in the number of travelers, thus hampering the overall growth of the global airport robots’ market.

Besides that, the unavailability of parts obstructed the entire manufacturing process. COVID-19 is proven unfavorable to the global airport robots market with the delay in activities that impacted the development globally.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the maximum share in the forecast period.

The global airport robots market is likely to rise in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. Owing to the enormous electronic and automobile manufacturing industries, countries like China and South Korea are rapidly adopting robotics.

As there is a decline in the workforce in the region, government organizations are planning to prepare robots for the work. The Housing Development Board (Singapore) may use autonomous drones and other robots to classify the sections of public housing blocks that require cleaning.

Key Market Segments

By End-User

Airport Security

Boarding Pass Scanning

Airport Baggage System

Passenger Guidance

Others

By Application

Landside

Terminal

By Type

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Players

Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.

Avidbots Corp.

Cyberdyne Inc.

ECA Group

Lucky-Goldstar Electronics Inc.

SITA(Société Internationale de TélécommunicationsAéronautiques)

SoftBank Corp.

Stanley Robotics

UVD Robots(UV Disinfection Robots)

YUJIN Robot Co., Ltd.

