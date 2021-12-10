AI in Computer Vision Market 2021, Size, Future Trends, Emerging Technologies, Global Regions with Industry Share Analysis, Regional Demand and Forecast to 2027

The global AI in the computer vision market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the The global AI in the computer vision market by region.

The global AI in the computer vision market was valued at ~$9.15 billion in 2020. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~39.58% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC350

Computer vision is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that enables computers to extract meaningful information from digital images, videos, and other visual inputs and then use that information to act or make recommendations. Human vision differs from computer vision in that human vision comes first. The human eye can distinguish objects from one another, whether they are moving and whether something is amiss in an image thanks to lifetimes of experience. These functions are performed by computers through computer vision.

A wide range of industries are using computer vision, from energy to manufacturing to automotive, and the market is growing. In the field of computer vision, there is a great deal of research going on. Business, entertainment, transportation, health care, and everyday life are all impacted by computer vision technology, as evidenced by real-world applications. Mobile phones, security systems, traffic cameras, and other visual instruments are key drivers of the growth of these applications.

Factors Affecting the Global Al in Computer Vision Market

The AI in the computer vision market is driven by factors like the growing demand for computer vision systems in automotive applications and the high demand for quality inspection and automation.

Automobile manufacturers use computer vision and industrial robotics to automate several aspects of their production processes. The growth of AI in the Computer Vision Market is fueled by the increasing participation of various automotive and IT giants in developing autonomous cars.

Security and safety concerns are a major impediment to global market growth.

AI in computer vision is expected to be boosted by a government initiative to boost the development of AI-related technology.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC350

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Al in Computer Vision Market

Covid-19’s impact on the computer vision AI market is negligible.

Due to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants, the outbreak of Covid-19 has caused a major setback for export-oriented economies within the region.

The advent of consumer products, like smartphones, has changed the consumer paradigm. Due to disruptions in the global supply chain, especially in China, this segment was impacted as the production of wearables, laptops, desktops, and other appliances declined.

The Covid-19 outbreak has disrupted supply chains and production cycles across industries in significant ways, and positively.

Although vaccine production is accelerating globally and pandemics are better controlled, especially in Europe and North America, there will be an increased demand for artificial intelligence in the computer vision market.

Regional Analysis: The Global Al in Computer Vision Market

China will continue to lead the computer vision market in AI with the highest CAGR. The Asia Pacific is expected to be dominated by countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. China’s economic growth is largely due to increased manufacturing operations, while India’s growing demand for industrial automation is fostering a tremendous growth of AI in computer vision in the Asia Pacific.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC350

Key Market Players: The Global Al in Computer Vision Market

The prominent players in the global Al in computer vision market are:

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Facebook

IBM Corporation

Qualcomm

AWS

NVIDIA Corporation

Xilinx

BASLER AG

Aim of the Report: The Global Al in Computer Vision Market

The global Al in Computer Vision Market is segmented by Application, Function, End-Use, Component, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Industrial

Non-industrial

Segmentation based on Function

Training

Interference

Segmentation based on End-Use

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Consumer Electronics

Agriculture

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Automotive

Security & Surveillance

Others

Segmentation based on Component

Hardware

Processor

CPU

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

Memory

Storage

Software

Ask for Customization :-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC350

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC350

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/