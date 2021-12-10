Application Security Market Size 2021 Global Growth, Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2027

Application security market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Application security market by region.

According to the report, the global application security market size was valued at more than the U.S. $5,000.00 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of more than 18% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Applications are secured by detecting, repairing, and enhancing their security. Applications can be made secure using this feature, which prevents vulnerabilities from being exploited by threats such as unauthorized modification and access. An effective vulnerability management program includes proactive steps to discover vulnerabilities and patch them before hackers can exploit them. Enterprises can benefit from the implementation of application security solutions in several ways, including securing customer data to build customer confidence, reducing the leakage of sensitive information, and enhancing the confidence of crucial lenders and investors.

Factors Impacting the Application Security Market

Security breaches targeting business applications and strict compliance and regulatory requirements for application security have been driving the growth of the global application security market.

With the proliferation of smartphones and retail and e-commerce organizations requesting application security, the need for application security is on the rise.

Increasing demand for application security solutions has been attributed to the shift toward cloud-based applications. The market growth is, however, expected to be hampered by budget constraints in deploying application security.

During the forecast period, the application security market is expected to grow substantially due to the integration of AI and machine learning.

Covid-19 Impact: Application Security Market

During the forecast period, the application security market is expected to grow following COVID-19. According to current projections, 2030 will be higher than pre-COVID-19 estimates. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, the COVID-19 outbreak has driven a demand for application security solutions. For example, many companies are shifting their attention to endpoint security for work-from-home systems. Due to a shortage of resources within the enterprises, the security teams are unable to deal with multiple web application security issues; thus, increasing the demand for application security solutions.

Apart from that, companies that offer applications for distance learning, teleconferencing, online gaming, healthcare, e-commerce, and entertainment have experienced a rise in usage and revenue. Therefore, the need for these applications to improve their security capabilities is increasing. Despite the proliferation of healthcare and medical applications, there remains a lucrative market for application security solutions to prevent leaks of medical information. For example, according to an Intertrust 2020 study on healthcare and medical apps, 71% had at least one serious security vulnerability that could compromise medical information.

Regional Analysis of the Application Security Market

North America will maintain its dominance in the application security market share in the upcoming years. An increasing number of security breaches targeting business applications is among the major drivers for the application security market in the Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific has some of the most popular application vendors including- IBM, Qualys, and Checkmarx. Small and medium-sized businesses are prevalent in APAC.

The low budget for cybersecurity in these organizations means they use open source apps more often for testing the security of their applications, introducing high risks, including infringement, operational risks, and malpractices. Cybercrime and legislation both lack in these countries, along with a lack of awareness and knowledge of basics security, making online transactions highly susceptible to cyber theft. It is a key reason for malware attacks like ransomware, which most people don’t know. Over the past few years, there have been several large-scale web security breaches in Asia Pacific countries. A layer of automation is being added to security for organizations in the Asia-Pacific region as they transition toward agile development and DevOps.

Outline of the Application Security Market Report

Application security market size is examined for each segment in the report. The study evaluates this market with respect to its market size and growth potential across different segments: by type of product, by testing type, by component, by deployment, by organization size, by vertical, and by region.

Segmentation based on Type

Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security

Segmentation based on Testing Type

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)

Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)

Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

Segmentation based on component

Solution

Services

Segmentation based on Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Others

Segmentation based on Region

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

The Middle East and Africa

Key Market Players of the Application Security Market

Globally, the following companies offer application security:

IBM Corporation

HCL Technologies

Whitehat Security

Capegemini

MicroFocus

Synopsys

Veracode

RAPID7

Qualys

Cisco Systems Inc

