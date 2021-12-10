Taipei MRT withdraws train promoting Nicaragua after diplomatic break

Nicaragua ambassador to Taiwan Mirna Mariela Rivera Andino in the train car promoting her country. (Facebook, Central America Trade Office photo) Nicaragua ambassador to Taiwan Mirna Mariela Rivera Andino in the train car promoting her country. (Facebook, Central America Trade Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) train promoting Central American nations including Nicaragua was taken out of service Friday (Dec. 10) after the country switched recognition to China.

The government of President Daniel Ortega announced the unexpected move Thursday (Dec. 9), leaving Taiwan with 14 formal diplomatic allies and causing expressions of concern and condemnation.

An MRT train plying the Tamsui-Xinyi Line and decorated with colorful ads for several Central American countries was withdrawn from service around noon Friday, the Liberty Times reported.

One of the train cars featured the image of a Nicaraguan volcano crater on the floor, mountains and a lake on the walls, and the cathedral of Granada on the ceiling. The train was supposed to have operated until Dec. 25, but it was now up to the advertising company and the advertiser to decide what should happen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said, according to the report.

The train featured images representing Guatemala, Honduras and Belize, while the Central America Trade Office’s Facebook page also showed the ambassador of Nicaragua, Mirna Mariela Rivera Andino, standing inside the vehicle. She graduated from the Department of International Business at Taipei City’s Ming Chuan University in 2018.