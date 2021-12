Helena Fernandez, 5, waits to get her first dose of China's Sinovac vaccine at a vaccination center in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Children... Helena Fernandez, 5, waits to get her first dose of China's Sinovac vaccine at a vaccination center in Santiago, Chile, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Children between of the ages of three and five are being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Chile as the country advances in inoculating adults with the booster dose. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)