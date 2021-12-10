Taiwan reports 16 imported COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Dec. 10) reported 16 imported COVID cases.

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) that afternoon announced 16 imported cases and no new local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

On Thursday evening, the CECC reported the first local infection in 35 days, case No. 16,816, is a woman in her 20s, who works at the Academia Sinica's Genomics Research Center. She is considered to be a breakthrough case, having been fully vaccinated with Moderna and has been confirmed to have contracted the Delta variant of the virus.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the imported cases include nine males and seven females ranging in age from their teens to their 60s. Between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8, they entered Taiwan from the UAE (case No. 16,817), the U.S. (case Nos. 16,818, 16,822, and 16,828), Vietnam (case Nos. 16,819 and 16823-16825), Ghana (case No. 16,820), China (case No. 16,821), Indonesia (case Nos. 16,826 and 16,827), South Africa (case No. 16,829), Thailand (case No. 16,830), and the Philippines (case Nos. 16,831 and 16,832).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,615,676 COVID tests, with 4,597,765 coming back negative. Of the 16,721 confirmed cases, 2,076 were imported, 14,591 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.