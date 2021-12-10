Intel CEO to visit Taiwan and meet TSMC after spat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Intel Corporation CEO Pat Gelsinger will visit Taiwan next week and meet with top managers at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) after he described the country as “unstable,” Bloomberg News reported Friday (Dec. 10).

At a conference in the United States on Dec. 1, the executive wondered aloud whether Taiwan was a stable location to produce computer chips because of military threats from China.

His remarks came as he lobbied the Biden administration for more support for the U.S. semiconductor industry, instead of relying on foreign producers such as TSMC and Samsung and helping them set up plants in the U.S. The Taiwan company’s chairman, Mark Liu (劉德音), retorted that few people were likely to take Gelsinger’s comments seriously.

The Intel chief was planning to travel to Taiwan and Malaysia next week for his first visit to Asia since taking office earlier this year, according to Bloomberg. The report said the U.S. company needed TSMC to improve its own products but at the same time planned to follow its contracting model and become a competitor of the Taiwan company.

The production quality of chips required by Intel and the high volume of orders are potentially lucrative for TSMC as the U.S. company still holds an 80% market share in computer processors, Bloomberg reported.