Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams leads Southern over Lindsey Wilson 86-68

By Associated Press
2021/12/10 12:04
Williams leads Southern over Lindsey Wilson 86-68

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Terrell Williams had 16 points as Southern topped Lindsey Wilson 86-68 on Thursday night.

Tyrone Lyons had 15 points for Southern (4-6). Brendon Brooks added 13 points.

Southern scored 47 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Elijah Jordan had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Mark Edmond added 13 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but no assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-10 13:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID