Garvin scores 20 to lead Hampton over William & Mary 54-53

By Associated Press
2021/12/10 11:53
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Najee Garvin matched his season high with 20 points as Hampton edged past William & Mary 54-53 on Thursday night.

Dajour Dickens had 11 points and four blocks for Hampton (4-6). Russell Dean added 10 points.

Ben Wight had 12 points for the Tribe (1-10), who have now lost four games in a row. Yuri Covington added 11 points. Quinn Blair had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-10 13:33 GMT+08:00

