Nicholls St. defeats Mississippi Valley St. 95-80

By Associated Press
2021/12/10 12:05
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Ty Gordon tied his career high with 28 points as Nicholls State topped Mississippi Valley State 95-80 on Thursday night.

Pierce Spencer had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Nicholls State (6-3). He also had seven turnovers. Emmanuel Little added 12 points. Caleb Huffman had 11 points and six assists.

Robert Carpenter had 19 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Delta Devils (0-7), whose season-opening losing streak stretched to seven games. Caleb Hunter added 17 points. Elijah Davis had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-10 13:33 GMT+08:00

