Penn lifts Bellarmine past Asbury College 87-55

By Associated Press
2021/12/10 12:01
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Bellarmine easily defeated Asbury College 87-55 on Thursday night.

Ethan Claycomb and CJ Fleming added 15 points each for the Knights.

Garrett Tipton had 10 points for Bellarmine (4-6).

Bellarmine scored 43 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Nick Fort had 13 points for the Eagles. John Shoulders added 12 points. Will O'Bryan had three points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-10 13:33 GMT+08:00

