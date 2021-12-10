Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan celebrities Tiffany Hsu, Roy Chiu announce marriage

Hsu shocks fans with sudden announcement of marriage to Chiu on Instagram

  766
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/10 13:40
Roy Chiu and Tiffany Ann Hsu embrace as they show off their wedding rings. (Instagram, Tiffany Ann Hsu photo)

Roy Chiu and Tiffany Ann Hsu embrace as they show off their wedding rings. (Instagram, Tiffany Ann Hsu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actress and model Tiffany Ann Hsu (許瑋甯) shocked fans on Friday (Dec. 10) when she announced that she had married fellow Taiwanese actor and singer Roy Chiu (邱澤).

On Friday morning, Hsu posted a photo of herself embracing Chiu, with a large diamond visible on her ring finger. Chiu reciprocates by covering her hand with his, with a gold wedding band also visible on his ring finger.

In the short post, Hsu wrote that she had previously said if there was good news she would share it with everyone. She then wrote: "The good news is we are married. Thank you all for your concern."

The two became acquainted on the set of the hit movie, "Man in Love" (當男人戀愛時). After production wrapped, a netizen pointed out that a photo shared by Hsu appeared to match the view from Chiu's home in New Taipei City's Xizhi District, indicating the two were romantically involved.

At the time, they did not publicly acknowledge they were in a relationship. The agents for the two entertainers have not yet responded to requests for comment on their marriage announcement.
Taiwanese actors
Taiwanese actor
Taiwanese singer
Mandopop
Taiwanese films
Man in Love
marriage
celebrity couple
Taiwanese celebrities
Tiffany Hsu
Roy Chiu

RELATED ARTICLES

South Taiwan man fined NT$170,000 for starting Vietnamese bride agency
South Taiwan man fined NT$170,000 for starting Vietnamese bride agency
2021/12/08 13:28
Stars shine on Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards red carpet
Stars shine on Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards red carpet
2021/11/27 21:28
Taiwan-Singapore couple win right to register same-sex marriage
Taiwan-Singapore couple win right to register same-sex marriage
2021/11/26 18:06
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
Barbie Hsu, husband issue statement announcing divorce
2021/11/22 18:31
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
Taiwan's Barbie Hsu divorcing Chinese husband
2021/11/22 12:58

Updated : 2021-12-10 15:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Scientist bitten by mouse in Taipei lab before testing positive for COVID
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated