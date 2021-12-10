Wright leads NC Central past Carver College 102-50

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright had a career-high 20 points as North Carolina Central rolled past Carver College 102-50 on Thursday night.

Wright hit 9 of 11 foul shots. He added seven assists.

Marque Maultsby had 16 points for North Carolina Central (4-7). Kris Monroe added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Dontavius King had 13 points and eight rebounds.

North Carolina Central is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The Eagles forced a season-high 26 turnovers.

North Carolina Central dominated the first half and led 51-22 at the break. The Eagles' 51 second-half points marked a season best for the team.

Cameron Knight had 15 points for the Cougars. Stephon Auguste added 10 points.

