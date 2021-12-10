Brazil and Taiwan hold seminar to discuss 5G business opportunities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Officials representing Taiwan and Brazil held a seminar on Thursday (Dec. 9) to discuss prospective business opportunities for the two countries in the 5G sector.

Representing Taiwan was the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Sao Paulo along with the International Trade Bureau of Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs. From the Brazilian side was the municipal government of Sao Jose dos Campos, an inland city in the State of Sao Paulo, according to a CNA report.

Felicio Ramuth, mayor of Sao Jose dos Campos, said his city is one of the top municipalities in Brazil for the development and application of smart city solutions. He said he hoped for innovative initiatives to build better smart city projects through ongoing exchanges with Taipei City.

Meanwhile, International Trade Bureau chief Chiang Wen-ruo (江文若) recorded a video affirming Taiwan's place as a crucial global hub for ICT manufacturing. Chiang said Taiwan’s industry will collaborate with telecom providers and open up 5G markets around the world, and also develop the digital economy across new vectors, like smart transport and smart healthcare.

In February 2020, Taiwan conducted a 5G spectrum auction, while Brazil wrapped up its own auction for its 5G network in early November 2021. This step made Brazil the first country in Latin America to implement a 5G network, per CNA.

Chiang said that in the future, Taiwan aims to provide Brazilian companies with solid support and share its experience developing 5G, Open RAN (Radio Access Network), and related other technologies. This will deepen the partnerships between Taiwan and Brazil throughout the whole 5G supply chain, she adds.