Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US says Nicaragua president has no right to cut Taiwan ties after 'sham election'

Daniel Ortega does not have mandate to deprive Nicaraguans of 'steadfast partner' in Taiwan: US State Department

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/10 01:19
Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega, U.S. President Joe Biden. (Flickr, Presidencia El Salvador/Facebook, White House image)

Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega, U.S. President Joe Biden. (Flickr, Presidencia El Salvador/Facebook, White House image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. State Department says a "sham election" prevents the Nicaraguan government from having a mandate to represent its people and sever diplomatic ties with its "steadfast partner" Taiwan.

On Thursday (Dec. 9), Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada announced that his country was cutting ties with Taiwan in favor of China. Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) reciprocated by severing relations with the country saying Taiwan "deeply regrets" that President Daniel Ortega has disregarded the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

The same day, U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price issued a statement arguing the "sham election on Nov. 7" did not establish a mandate to remove Nicaragua from the "family of American democracies." Price stressed that without a mandate derived from free and fair elections, the Ortega government cannot "reflect the will of the Nicaraguan people."

Price pointed out that this lack of a mandate has now resulted in the people of Nicaragua being deprived of a "steadfast partner in its democratic and economic growth." He noted that Taiwan's ties with its diplomatic allies in the Western Hemisphere result in "significant economic and security benefits" to the citizens of these nations.

He then urged all countries that value democracy, transparency, the rule of law, and economic prosperity, to expand their engagement with Taiwan.
Nicaragua
Taiwan-Nicaragua relations
diplomatic isolation
diplomatic allies
diplomatic ally
debt diplomacy
Daniel Ortega
Ned Price
State Department

RELATED ARTICLES

Pro-China candidate wins Honduran election, relations with Taiwan in doubt
Pro-China candidate wins Honduran election, relations with Taiwan in doubt
2021/11/29 10:41
Honduran president says his country stands with Taiwan
Honduran president says his country stands with Taiwan
2021/11/13 13:40
Honduran president arrives in Taiwan ahead of crucial election
Honduran president arrives in Taiwan ahead of crucial election
2021/11/12 20:42
Taiwan ally Honduras poised to elect pro-China candidate
Taiwan ally Honduras poised to elect pro-China candidate
2021/11/12 12:35
US requests China not limit freedom of press at 2022 Winter Olympics
US requests China not limit freedom of press at 2022 Winter Olympics
2021/11/05 09:40

Updated : 2021-12-10 13:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
YouTuber becomes first in Taiwan to reach 10 million followers
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Undocumented Filipina worker arrested in northern Taiwan after vaccination
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Three-year-old Taiwanese girl survives fall from 32nd floor
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Razer Zephyr air purifier mask goes viral
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
Scientist COVID positive after exposure in Taipei P3 lab
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
German video game ad labels China 'West Taiwan'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Omicron in Mandarin sounds like 'I exterminate CCP'
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Human torso turns up in New Taipei ditch
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
Taiwan emphasizes '3 nos' for migrant workers getting vaccinated
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house
Taiwanese line up overnight in Tainan to buy house