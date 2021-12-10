Alexa
Gremio relegated 4 years after Copa Libertadores title

By Associated Press
2021/12/10 10:55
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's Gremio was relegated from the country's top-tier division on Thursday despite a 4-2 home win against champions Atletico Mineiro in the final round of the championship.

The Porto Alegre-based club lifted its third Copa Libertadores title only four years ago and had several stars in its squad this year, including winger Douglas Costa and right-back Rafinha.

Gremio's relegation came after local rival Juventude beat Corinthians 1-0 at home with a goal from the spot by Chico Kim in the 83rd minute.

Gremio finished the Brazilian championship with 43 points after 38 matches in the 17th place. Juventude finished one place above with 46 points.

Gremio was relegated three times, the latest in 2004.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-10 13:31 GMT+08:00

